Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
View Map
Stacy Finegan Obituary
Stacy Finegan, 47, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Stacy was the loving daughter of Barbara (McKreith) Finegan and mother of Dylan Finegan. She will be truly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her father, Rupert "Captain" Finegan, who passed away on January 10, 2020. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9-11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
