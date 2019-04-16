It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Stanford Richard Zimmerman announces his passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the age of 87. Stan will be lovingly remembered by his extended family, many close friends, bridge partners, golf buddies, and the friendly faces at his local diner. Stan will be most remembered, missed, and loved by his three boys, Bruce, Alan, and Ken; their spouses, Laurie, Bonnie and Lis; and his six cherished grandchildren Sarah, Josh, Aaron, Jason, Eli and Zachary. "Uncle Stan" will also be deeply missed by his nieces Barbara Gerson, Andee Segal, Phyllis Actman, Pauline Gerson, and Linda Gerson. Stan was predeceased by his sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Barbara. He is also predeceased by his beloved sister Norma Greenspan. Stan grew up in Strawberry Mansion, a suburb of Philadelphia, where he spent his youth fishing and going to baseball games with his dad Harry, shooting pool and going to Atlantic City with his friends, and attending Central High School, where at one time he thought he would enjoy being a pharmacist. Stan's first job was as a soda jerk at age 11, and his last job as the owner of a very successful self-built business, Package Express, a company based in Springfield, MA and then Chicopee, MA. In the interim years, Stan was "in the business" as a clothing store manager where he developed (and never lost) the skills to mark pants for hemming, help size the perfect suit, and pick out the perfect tie. Stan spent his retirement years enjoying his many pleasures in life including golf (and more golf), bridge with close friends, travel, socializing, and most important to him, spending time with his children and grandchildren. Stan also gave back as often as he could by volunteering his time as a mentor at local schools, and as a helper at hospitals and local nursing homes. A Funeral Service in memory of Stan will be held on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Sinai Temple, located at 1100 Dickinson Street, Springfield, MA. Burial will follow at Sinai Memorial Park. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Stan to the , or to any other charity that is meaningful. For further information or directions, please visit ascherzimmerman.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary