Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:15 PM
West Meadow Cemetery
Newington, CT
View Map

Stanislav Y. Nikulin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanislav Y. Nikulin Obituary
Stanislav (Stas) Nikulin, 31, of Rocky Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is the loving son of Natalya Mnatsakanova and of the late Yuriy Nikulin. In addition to his mother, Stas leaves behind his brother Sergey Nikulin, his brother's fiancé Michelle Saldana, and his loving niece Isabella who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his aunt, uncles, cousins, and second nieces; they, as did many others, adored his infectious smile, empathetic nature, and kind personality. "The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the memory of you, shall never pass away." Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, Feb. 19th, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Graveside Service at 12:15 p.m. at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory with Stas' family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanislav's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -