Stanislaw Jozef Widomski, age 56, passed away after his final fight with cancer on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was in the Vitas Healthcare Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT in the company of his loving wife, Aleksandra. Stanislaw was born on December 5, 1962 in Swidnica, Poland, and immigrated to the United States of America in the 1970s. He soon met Aleksandra, to whom he was married for almost 35 years. Most recently, Stanislaw worked for the McKesson Corporation. Stanislaw was a member of Cheezic Tang Soo Do for over fifteen years, a hobby that he enjoyed greatly with his son. Stanislaw was proud to achieve the status of Master Belt as a fourth-degree black belt. He taught this great art to many students over the years in both New Britain and in Hamden. He joins his father, Feliks, in heaven, and his memory will live on with his mother, Maria; step-mother, Ewa; father-in-law, Michal, and his wife, Irena; wife, Aleksandra; daughter, Magdalena, her husband, Dan, and their future son; son, Pawel, and his girlfriend, Leslie; brother, Ryszard, and his wife Daranee, and their children; along with many other family members and friends. He will be remembered for his compassionate and generous personality, his love of children and animals, and his ability to interject humor into any conversation. Funeral services will begin Tuesday, April 30th at 8:30am in the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain, CT. A committal service will follow in the chapel at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours for friends and family are from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, April 29th. In lieu of flowers, Stanislaw has asked that donations be made to either or the . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary