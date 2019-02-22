Stanley "Stan" B. Dorozko, 61, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Olszytyn, Poland on January 30, 1958, son of Janina (Pawluc) Dorozko of Newington and the late Stefan Dorozko, he was raised in Poland until the age nine when immigrated to the United States and settled in Hartford with his family. Stan was a graduate of SS. Cyril & Methodius School in Hartford and afterwards attended South Catholic High School before going to Bulkeley High School where he graduated with the Class of 1976. While growing up in Hartford, Stan played basketball and football and started a lifelong passion for cars, trucks, and motorcycles. After high school, Stan attended the Morse School of Business before starting his career as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and transporter. He received his commercial driver's license and spent most of his career at Central Transport & Auto in Hartford and also worked for his best friend Kurt at Neligon's Auto Care Center in Bloomfield. Stan was a master detailer and loved waxing and polishing his vehicles. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Victory Motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. While Stan was passionate and serious about his work and always put safety first, he also had a soft side and enjoyed joking with those around him. He traveled across the United States throughout his career, earning him the nickname, "Super Trucker". Proud of his Polish heritage, he was a member of the Polish American Club in Newington. He was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford since moving to the United States and had served as an altar boy while growing up. Most of all, Stan will be remembered as a quiet man who loved to help others and to relax at home and spend time with his family. Besides his mother, he leaves a sister, Anna Dorozko of Newington; his best friend, Kurt Neligon of Granby; and many friends and relatives in Poland, Illinois, and Canada. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Bruno and Sofia Pawluc, and Stanislaw and Jadwiga Dorozko. His family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2-5 p.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Monday, February 25, 9:15 a.m. at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.southgreenmemorialhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary