Stanley E. Rush, 94, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Born April 3, 1925 in Enfield, CT son of the late Joseph and Regina (Soltzs) Rush. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa (Radziewski) Rush. Stanley grew up during the depression and went to work at Bigelow Carpet Company at the age of 16. He was a firm believer of workers rights. As a union representative he fought for the benefit of his fellow workers. He will be remembered for his Polish heritage, raising Pomeranians', his green thumb, deep sea fishing with his buddies, caring for his wife in her final years and his independence and resourcefulness. As a grandfather he will be remembered for sleep overs, going out for ice cream, taking the boys for haircuts, Friday night snacks, attending basketball games, and visiting them at college. He is survived by a daughter, Loretta Nelson and her husband, Carl; his grandchildren, Christopher Nelson (Marisa), Michael Nelson (Stephanie), Brian Nelson (Laura), Katherine Miller (John); his great grandchildren, Ceclia, Evelyn, and Edmond Nelson, Sydney and Camryn Miller; a sister, Victoria Kaplan; a niece Donuta and Norbert Kosiorek; and many other nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Family and friends may gather Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020