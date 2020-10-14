Stanley Francis Durbas, of Old Saybrook, passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1937, in Hartford and was reared in Wethersfield. He is the son of Frank and Lucy Durbas. Stanley is a graduate of Wethersfield High School where he is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame. He then continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity as well as a stellar athlete, playing soccer, basketball and baseball. He enjoyed his leisure time on the water while traveling the northeast on the Camino Real. His other love was the challenge of golf. Many of his hours were clocked on the course! Stanley is survived by his wife of 60 years Constance; daughter Darcy O'Neill and her husband Steve of Garden City, NY; grandchildren Alexandra Morganti and Kristy and Jennifer O'Neill. He was predeceased by his brother John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16th at 11am in St. John Church, Main St., Old Saybrook. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
/Babes Against Breast Cancer in Stan's memory, mailed to ACS 132 W. 32nd Street, NY, NY 10001. Swan Funeral Home, Old Saybrook is handling arrangements.