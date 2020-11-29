1/1
Stanley Frank Syzdek
1943 - 2020
Stanley Frank Syzdek died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital from complications of Covid 19. He was born on April 13, 1943 in Willimantic to the late Stanley and Mary (Piontek) Syzdek. He has made his home in East Hartford since 1982. He's a graduate of E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield. Stan worked at the former Chandler Evans in West Hartford for 43 years before retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Willimantic Polish American Citizens Club. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela (Sackevich) Syzdek and his twin daughters, Allison M. Syzdek of East Hartford and Brenda L. Bishop, her husband, Joseph, their daughter Addison and their son Nicholas of Whitehall, PA. He also leaves a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne and Scott Barlow of Springfield, VT, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Sandy Sackevich of Springfield, VT and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Veronica Sackevich of Charlotte, North Carolina. He also leaves several nephews, nieces and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Andrew Syzdek. At Stan's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stan's memory may be made to your favorite charity or to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
