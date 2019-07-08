Stanley Hodyl, 72, of Newington, CT passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born in 1947 in Germany but was a resident of Connecticut since 1951. He was employed by the State of CT DOT for over 31 years. With the help of AA he overcame his own addiction 40 years ago and has dedicated his life since then helping others "live one day at a time." Stanley was well-respected and loved by everyone. He affected hundreds of lives through his active service in the organization. He was an avid golfer, a nature lover, a quiet and very generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was predeceased by his father Joseph Hodyl and mother Jadwiga Hodyl, and his older brother Stephen Hodyl. He is survived by his sisters, Irene Cavanaugh (and husband Mark) and Mary Hodyl, a niece Lisa Cavanaugh, a nephew Michael Cavanaugh (and wife Nancy), 2 great nephews, Devon and Kyle, his very dear friend Janina Kean, his weekly golf pals and many many other friends. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday July 13th at 1:00pm at the Windsor Recovery Club, 118 Palisado Ave, Windsor, CT. Donations may be made to the Windsor Recovery Club or The in his honor. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019