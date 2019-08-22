Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Resources
Stanley Harriram Obituary
Stanley Harriram, 56, of Ellington, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Trinidad to the late Harriram Narine and Tarawatie Baboolal, he emigrated to the US in 1989 and lived in Hartford before settling in Ellington over 14 years ago. Stanley worked as a salesman for Polar Beverage Co and was a people person who made friends everywhere he went. He loved music, dancing and partying, a fun loving man who liked living life to it's fullest. He is survived by his son Mark Singh; his cousins, Ria Sookram, Rita Baboolal and Kelvin Sookram; two brothers and five sisters in Trinidad; and many friends and relatives in the US and Trinidad, W.I. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt and uncle Deopersad and Raj Baboolal. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 23 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 24 at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 22, 2019
