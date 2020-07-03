Attorney Stanley J. Traceski, Jr., 90, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at his home. Stanley was born in New Britain, on October 30, 1929, son of the late Judge Stanley J. Traceski, Sr. and Ella M. Skritulsky. He lived at home most of his life. Stanley was a graduate of the Taft School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Yale University, Class of 1951 and went on to further his education at the University Of Connecticut School Of Law, graduating with his Juris Doctor, Class of 1954. He enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army as a Special Agent, Counter Intelligence Corp, San Francisco, CA from 1955-1957. Stanley was admitted to the Connecticut and New Britain Bar Associations and practiced law in New Britain for 54 Years. He was a partner in the firm of Pignatella, Traceski & Kern for several years. Stanley served as an assistant prosecutor for Circuit Court 15, and practiced alongside his father the late Judge Stanley J. Traceski, Sr. He served as President of the Yale Club, was a former Officer of the Polish Businessman Association, a Member of the Elks Lodge 957 of New Britain, and the New Britain Ski Club. Stanley enjoyed telling stories of his service in the Army, his tenure as an Assistant Prosecutor and his ski trips to Austria and Germany with the New Britain Ski Club. A philanthropist, he donated to countless cultural, civic and charitable organizations. Stanley was a kind, compassionate and giving man who was always there to support his friends and to help those in need. Stanley is survived by his many loving cousins, including John Bendler of New Berlin, Wisconsin and his caregivers Lisa Reade and John Dodd. He leaves many good friends, including Renald Deschaine, Attorney Dennis Kern and James Kane. He was predeceased by his good friend Anthony Lotierzo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church, 396 Church Street, New Britain, CT. Stanley will be buried in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Those who wish may make memorial donations to St. Andrew's Church. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill has care of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.duksa.net
