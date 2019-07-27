Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Stanley Zions
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega Funeral Home
3 Silver St.
Middletown, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Biega Funeral Home
3 Silver St.
Middletown, CT
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Church
Middletown, CT
Stanley J. Zions


1920 - 2019
Stanley J. Zions Obituary
Stanley "Shorty" J. Zions, 98, of Middletown, husband of the late Josephine (Bednarz) Zions, died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Southington, son of Joseph Zajac and Maria (Stefanowicz) Zajac. Stanley was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Army. He was employed with Wallace Silversmith and retired from International Silver. Stanley is survived by his son, Richard Zions and his wife Kathleen of Middletown; grandchildren, Brenda Zions and Richard Zions; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Kimberly Zions; brothers, John Zions, Edward "Moe" Zajac, Frank "Conky" Zajac and Walter "Patches" Zajac; sister, Shirley Mariotti. His family wishes to thank his doctors and staff of Middlesex Hospital and the Hospice Unit for the wonderful care he received. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (July 30th) at 9:45 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Church, Middletown. Burial, with military honors, will be at Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital Weiss Hospice Unit, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 27, 2019
