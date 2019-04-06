Home

Stanley Joseph "Kas" Kasmar

Stanley Joseph "Kas" Kasmar Obituary
Kas, AKA Stan the Man, lived a simple life. He loved unconditionally and kept his door and heart open for all that wanted to come in. He was non judgemental and accepting of all. He loved to fish, camp, and cook for all of his family and friends. While listening to music he loved to get a shine on with his whiskey with black pepper, warm beer all while dancing if no one was watching. He was proud of his family and loved us all, as we all loved him. He will be missed forever.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019
