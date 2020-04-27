|
Stanley L. Malecki, 66, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Anita (Tucker) Malecki, passed away on April 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was born on October 2, 1953, in Little Falls, NY; the first son of the late Norbert and Alice (Kendzierski) Malecki. Stan grew up in Windsor, CT and attended local school graduating from Windsor High School Class of 1971. After graduation he joined and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Stan inherited his dad's talent for mechanics and believed that if something could be fixed it should be. He recycled before recycling was fashionable thus often having jobs where his talents were most useful. Stan always made sure his family had the support they needed often working two jobs during the lean years. Stan was quite the wordsmith. For many years he wrote short stories at Christmas for family members to find the clues that would enable them to find their hidden presents. He used this writing talent too, when he would write to manufactures about a poorly designed product, critiquing the workmanship or materials. Stan loved music. His mother started teaching him piano in grade school, and later he had more formal lessons. He studied music theory and was one of the first of his generation to create "electronic music" during high school. He could play all genres of music, from classical to rock. He would, on occasion, sneak into St. Joseph Church where he once served as an alter boy, and played the church organ. Bach's Toccata de Fugue in D minor was one apropos piece. In addition to his loving wife Anita, Stanley is survived by his talented and exceptionally bright children, Emily, Jeremy, and Jackie Malecki. A proud father, he loved to attend their music and sporting events, and was given to often bragging regarding their talents. Stan leaves two overly protective sisters, Katie Ordonez of New Britain and Barbara Coppinger and her husband Howard of Willington, CT; two brothers he shared his secret talents with, Ted Malecki of San Diego, CA and Joe Malecki and his wife Kelly of Windsor Locks; and a huge extended family of several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family will receive friends on Thursday, April 30, from 3-6 p.m. at Carmon Community Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Attendance may be limited by the funeral home for periods of time as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial with Military Honors will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poquonock. Stan's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Daher, Donna, and the staff at Hartford Healthcare at Home Hope & Hospice Care Team for the compassionate care they provided to him during his illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry or the American Brian Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020