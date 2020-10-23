1/1
Stanley Malcolm Boyes
1929 - 2020
Stanley Malcolm Boyes, 90, of Newington and formerly of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at the Jefferson House Nursing Home in Newington. Born on December 14, 1929 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Toronto, Stanley was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Bracken) Boyes and the beloved husband to the late Rosemary (Letcavage) Boyes for 61 years prior to her passing in 2018. Stanley was a graduate of the University of Toronto, with his Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation Stanley worked for several engineering firms and founded Boyes Associates, an engineering consulting firm. In his later years, he worked for Sears and owned and operated a liquor store in Newburg, NY. Stanley is survived by his children, Andrew Boyes of Island Park, NY, Catherine Boyes of Wethersfield, and his twin sons, Lawrence Boyes of Wethersfield and William Boyes and his wife Esther of Middletown. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Courtney Mattes, Alex Monahan, Christopher Boyes, Gregory Boyes and Lauren Boyes, three great-grandchildren, Fia, Lorelei and Brian, his niece, Sandy Nobel of Jacksonville, FL, his nephews, Roger Boyes and his wife Sherrill of Amherst View, Ontario and Donald Boyes and his wife Olivia of Toronto, Ontario. Besides his wife Rosemary, and his parents, Stanley was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Katherine Boyes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. There are no calling hours. Due to Covid-19 face coverings are mandatory, social distancing will be observed and Stanley's burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950 or Jefferson House Recreation Fund, 1 John H Stewart Dr., Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online expression of sympathy for Stanley's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
October 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
