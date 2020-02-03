Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Newington, CT
1943 - 2020
Stanley Malinowski Obituary
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Stanley Malinowski, 77, was called to Eternal Life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Middletown on January 11, 1943, he was the son of the late Stanley & Cecelia (Czaja) Malinowski. He was a longtime resident of Newington where he raised his family and was a communicant of Church of the Holy Spirit. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an information technologist at American Eagle Federal Credit Union and previously at Chandler Evans, giving over 40 years of dedicated service to his career. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 38 years, Beverly (Hogan) Malinowski, his children, Christopher J. Malinowski and his wife Laura of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Stanley A. Malinowski and Nina E. Malinowski, both of Newington, his grandchildren, Chad, Brett, Cecelia, & Bridget Malinowski, his sisters, Patricia Gentile and husband Stephen of Hobe Sound, FL and Carol Strycharz and husband Edward of Wethersfield, and many cousins, nieces & nephews. Stan's family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff of professionals at HOCC, unit C-5, for their compassion and kindness extended to Stan while in their care. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Tuesday, February 4, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. Interment services will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory or words of comfort with Stan's family, please visit us online at www. duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 3, 2020
