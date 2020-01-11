Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Stanley (Stanis?aw) Olejarz, 73, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Germany, son of the late Kazimierz and Czes?awa (Piotrowicz) Olejarz, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and lived in New Britain before settling in Bristol. Stanley honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the VFW Post 511 Haller Post and the Marine Corps League. Until his retirement, he worked at Connecticut Natural Gas. Stan was an avid reader and was knowledgeable in Polish history. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, selflessness and sense of humor. A devoted father, he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth C. Olejarz of Bristol, the most beloved part of his heart, his 10 siblings, Zosia, Ann, Joseph, Helen, Barbara, Christine, Chester, Mary, Richard and Michael and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his close friend Wesley Szacillo. He was predeceased by his three siblings, Carolyn, George and Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to the City Singers of Hartford, 591 Park Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 11, 2020
