Stanley R. Walczewski, of Granby, loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Hartford Hospital on March 20, 2019. He was a devoted husband of 46 years to his late wife, Lois Walczewski. Stan was born in New Britain on August 6, 1929, son of the late Franciszek and Jennie Walczewski, and graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. He honorably served in the US Air Force and attended RIT in Rochester, NY before transferring to Ohio State University. He graduated in 1953 with a BS in chemistry. He lived briefly in Rochester, NY and settled in Granby, CT in 1960 where he and Lois raised their family. Stan worked as an Advanced Chemist for the DOD until his retirement in 1998. Stan was an active member of the Granby community and held numerous positions over the years in various orgs including the Lions Club, Granby Cemetery Board, Community Fund, Boys Scouts, McLean's Hospice, Volunteer Ambulance, the Board of Finance and was a member of the American Chemical Society. He was a loving Grandfather who was actively involved in all aspects and attended every event he could. Stan's compassion for others was unmatched and showed in all of his volunteer efforts. Stanley is survived by his children; Linda W. Mayorchak and her husband John of Nassau, NY, Steven R. Walczewski of Granby, Walter M. Walczewski of Adams, MA, Lisa A. Souza of Canton; a sister, Josephine Welz of Norwalk; five adored grandchildren, Rebecca Souza, Kathryn Anderson and her wife Melania, Timothy Mayorchak, Dylan Souza, Matthew Mayorchak and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Lois, Stanley was predeceased by five siblings, Carl Walczewski, Anna Michalowski, Jennie Levandowski, Mary Roszkowski, and his twin brother Walter Walczewski. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby with burial in Granby Cemetery immediately following. His family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, CT. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Focus Center for Autism, P.O. Box 452, Canton, CT 06019 and/or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send notes of condolences and sign the online guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





