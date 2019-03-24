Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Stanley R. Walczewski

Stanley R. Walczewski, of Granby, loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Hartford Hospital on March 20, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby with burial in Granby Cemetery immediately following. His family will receive friends on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby, CT. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Focus Center for Autism, P.O. Box 452, Canton, CT 06019 and/or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To read his extended obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019
