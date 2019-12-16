Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Ruszkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Ruszkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Ruszkowski Obituary
Stanley Ruszkowski, age 100, of West Hartford, passed away on December 14, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family. Stanley lived a vibrant full life to the end. He was born in New Britain, the son of Jan and Miehalina Ruszkowski. He lived his young life in Poland and returned to Connecticut as an adult. Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife Alina and his three brothers, Mietek, Henry and Zigmund. Stanley was employed for over 30 years and retired from United Technologies. Left to mourn his passing is his daughter Dorothy and his son-in-law Henry Lakota who was especially devoted to caring for him to the end. He also leaves behind his two granddaughters, Jennifer and Kristina and two great-grandaughters Cynthia and Lydia which he cherished. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now