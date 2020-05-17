Stanley S. Martinelli, 92, the beloved husband of Lorraine (Satthoff) Martinelli, died peacefully with his wife by his side, on May 15, 2020 at the Jefferson House in Newington. Born in New Britain on October 22, 1927, he was one of nine children born to the late John & Aurelia (Baraglia) Martinelli. He served our country in the United States Army for twenty years, retiring in 1966. A doting husband, father and grandfather, he was known as a fantastic cook and enjoyed making feasts for his extended family and friends, especially linguine with clam sauce and the traditional "SOS" from his Army days on Christmas morning. He was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN sports, especially men's and women's basketball and men's soccer. He and his wife were season ticket holders for many years and traveled to several Final Four tournaments around the country to watch their Huskies. He was a longtime member, and past president of the Newington Lions Club, where he made many friendships that endured throughout the years. In addition to his loving wife of sixty-two years, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Michelle Power and her husband Iain of Arizona, his granddaughters Jennifer Culhane and her husband John of Massachusetts, Laura Ramos and her husband David of Connecticut and Kelly Scott and her fiancée Dameon Gayle of Connecticut, and his great-grandsons, who lit up his life, Anderson and Isaiah Ramos. He also leaves his sister, Marti (Ida) Witt of Connecticut and many nieces, nephews, extended family and adored friends. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Sandra Scott and son Michael Martinelli, as well as his siblings Joseph, Henry, Mary, Norman and Loretta Martinelli, Gloria Careb and Jane Philippon. Stan's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the nurses, aides and staff of Jefferson House, especially those on the Morgan Unit, for their care over the past few years but especially during the past few weeks. Memorial donations may be made to Lions Club International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122. All services are private and under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Stan's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.