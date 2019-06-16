Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Winiarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley S. Winiarski


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley S. Winiarski Obituary
Winiarski Stanley S. Stanley S. Winiarski, 81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Evelyn (Boroniec) Winiarski. Stanley was born on June 27, 1937 in Clinton, MA, son of the late Steven and Sophie (Marcinczyk) Winiarski. After serving our country in the United States Marine Corps, Stanley became a programmer at Pratt & Whitney where he worked for over 30 years. He finished college later in his career, earning his bachelor's degree at Central Connecticut State University. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking memorable vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, Florida and Italy. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and most of all an incredible husband. Stanley and Evelyn's love for each other was pure and enduring. Anyone who met them could see how much they were in love. He loved her until the end and was heartbroken when she passed away in February, 2018. Stanley will be remembered for his example of faith, love, generosity, and profound sense of family, and will truly be missed. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David Winiarski and Bev Fulbright of Tennessee, Robert and Deborah Winiarski of Bristol, Richard and Katrina Winiarski of Connecticut and Thomas and Michele Winiarski of Bristol; grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua, Alysha, Jonathan, Kaz, Leah, Luke, Lyle and Lucy; brother Benedict Winiarski and his wife Marilyn of Simsbury; sister Sophia "Joy" Winiarski and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Evelyn, he was predeceased by his infant son Roger and sister Barbara Zink. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 between 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol followed by a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A Committal service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Stanley's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. BRISTOL
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now