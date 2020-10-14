Stavros G. Manolakis went home to be with the lord peacefully on Thursday October 8th, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Embona, Rhodos, Greece. He set on his life's journey after serving in the Greek military. At a young age his voyage made stops in Belgium, where he worked as a coal miner and Canada, where he started to learn the construction trade and eventually moved to the U.S. In 1961. He settled in Hartford, CT, and there he met the love of his life. He married the late Eleftheria Manolakis and were married for a wonderful 49 years raising five children. He worked in construction. He has contributed his labors to many iconic structures in the Hartford area. He was known to his peers and friends as a hard working family man. He and his wife eventually moved their family to East Hampton, CT seeking more of the American dream and owned a family run restaurant. There, he became known as "pops" and was loved and respected by the local community. Stavros was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Anthoula, his brothers John and Panayiotis, sisters Tsambika and Anthoula. He is survived by his children Despina (and spouse Michael Potsakis), George (and spouse MaryM), Kiriakos (Rick), John, and Anthoula (Anthy) and by his siblings Paraskevi, Anyioula, Anastasia and Efstathia. Also by his grandchildrin Rick (and spouse Irene Potsakis), Ritsa, Stavros, Kallie and Alexis; and great grandchildren Sophie, Lilliana and Michael and many nieces and nephews in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Greece.



