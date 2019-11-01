Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefan Majewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefan Majewski


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stefan Majewski Obituary
Stefan Majewski, 67, of Manchester, loving husband to Wanda (Binkowska) Majewska, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Stefan was born on May 29, 1952 in Stargard, Poland to the late Jan Majewski and Wladislava (Malenczyk) Majewska. He immigrated with his wife and three daughters to the United States in 1989. Stefan worked as a machinist for 30 years at J & L Machine Company, Inc. in Manchester, CT until his retirement. He took great pride in his work and family. Stefan was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Stefan loved to go fishing and spending time with his two grandsons. He was a kind and compassionate spirit. Stefan loved to read about Polish history, especially World War II history. In addition to his wife, Stefan is survived by his sister Wanda Sikora and her family who live in Poland. Also, daughter Monika Majewska, her partner John Doyle and their son Vincent, daughter Meg Majewska and husband Shawn Herrick, daughter Katie Jarrett, husband Clinton Jarrett and their son Grayson. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a Memorial Service to follow at the funeral home. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stefan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now