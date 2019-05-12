Stefan Rozewski, 96, of Hartford, beloved husband for 54 years of the late Natalia Helen (Widera) Rozewski, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Poznan, Poland on August 13, 1922, he was the last of seven children of the late Vincent and Maria (Roszelewska) Rozewski. Stefan's mantra was: Family, Work, Church, as described below in his life. Stefan immigrated to the United States as a young man after WWII after serving for the US Army as a civilian guard in Germany from 1946-49. He met the love of his life, his wife Natalia, working the tobacco valley fields, she predeceased him in 2007. A lifelong resident of the South End of Hartford, he enjoyed the comforts of his home, pets, natures wildlife and loved gardening, where he raised the best vegetables and flowers to share with his family and friends. He was a dedicated 40 year employee of Atlantic Aerospace/Textron Industries in Newington until his retirement. Stefan was a parishioner of SS Cyril & Methodius Church for over 67 years and attended Saturday afternoon Mass weekly, followed by his favorite meal at First & Last Tavern, Hartford. He will be forever missed by his two sons, Henry of Wethersfield and Steven and wife Debi of Rocky Hill; two adored granddaughters, Danielle Charamut and husband Ryan and Rachel DiNoia and husband Joey and two cherished great-grandchildren, Jackson and Rowan Charamut. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Hartford HealthCare at Home for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Stefan.Calling hours will be Tuesday (May 14) from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stefan's memory may be made to Hartford HealthCare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy., Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To share a memory of Stefan with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019