Stefania "Steffie" (Otfinoski) Coates, 96, of Middletown and formerly of East Hampton, widow of the late Thomas E. Coates, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Apr. 10, 1922 in Middlefield, she was one of the nine children of the late Thaddeus and Aniela (Jagoda) Otfinoski. In addition to raising her six children, Steffie had worked as an assembler at Pratt & Whitney for many years before her retirement. Steffie was an independent woman with a keen wit who loved visits with her children, grandchildren, great children, and many nieces and nephews and would often make them watch Mother Angelica or Golden Girls reruns with her. Despite dropping out of school at an early age to help support her family, Steffie was an amazingly intelligent woman who enjoyed arguing about current events and politics, especially to give her thoughts about the current presidential administration. She leaves five children (as she was predeceased by a daughter, Ann Marie Balisano), Margaret Stroili and her husband, Frank of Old Saybrook, Maureen Coolidge and her husband, John of Newburyport, MA, Stephen Coates and Holly Marrero of Hebron, John Coates and his wife, Karen of Bonita Springs, FL and Thomas Coates and his wife, Ester of Middletown; 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 10 AM Saturday (Feb. 23rd) at the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church St., (Rte. 85), Hebron. She will be laid to rest privately with her late husband in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Hampton. There are no calling hours. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Luther Ridge and Aaron Manor for their kindness and compassion. Donations in her memory can be made to the Hartford Archdiocesan Office of Radio and Television (www.ortv.org). Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary