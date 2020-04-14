|
After a long illness, Stefania Pokora (nee Morawsky), passed away peacefully at the Glastonbury Health Care Center on Friday April 10, 2020. She was 91 years old. Stefania was born on February 25, 1929 in the village of Nosiv, Western Ukraine, where she spent her childhood. The end of World War II found Stefania and her family in a Displaced Persons Camp in Bavaria Germany. She met and married her husband Stefan in Erlangen, while still in Germany. In 1950, they were sponsored for immigration to the United States and set off to New York City to start a new life. From 1952 to 1985 they lived in Passaic and later Clifton, New Jersey. While in New Jersey, Stefania was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Passaic, and an active member of the Ukrainian National Women's League Association. She was employed at Botany Mills and later at Apex Electronics Company. In 1985, her husband retired, and they decided to move to Glastonbury, CT to be closer to some of their grandchildren. During this time, she was a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Hartford, and an active member of the Seniors Club associated with the Church. As the years made travel more difficult, she joined the parish of St. John the Baptist in Glastonbury, CT. She enjoyed embroidery, reading, and cooking for her family. Stefania was predeceased by her husband Stefan, and siblings Danylo, Levko, Teofil, and Maria. She is survived by her sons Bohdan (with wife Anna), and Alexander (with wife Vera), grandchildren Roman, Andrew (with wife Vera), and Mark (with wife Jana), and great grandchildren Lucas, Sofie and Leon. A private service will be held and Stefania interred on April 15, 2020 at St. Michaels' Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Glastonbury, CT. The Family wishes to express our gratitude to the staff of the Glastonbury Health Care Center for taking such good care of Stefania over the past five years. Donations in her memory may be made to her parish church: St. John the Baptist Church, 26 New London Turnpike Glastonbury, CT 06033. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020