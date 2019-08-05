Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
550 Matianuck Ave.
Windsor, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
550 Matianuck Ave.
Windsor, CT
Stefanie Kaminski


1917 - 2019
Stefanie Kaminski Obituary
Stefanie (Druzolowski) Kaminski, 102, of Windsor, died peacefully, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Suffield, on June 10, 1917, the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Ksavra (Lukascwicz) Druzolowski. Stefanie was a graduate of the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1938. She worked for many years as a nurse at Hartford Hospital before retiring in 1982. She was also a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Stefanie is survived by her son Michael Kaminski of Windsor, her daughter; Patricia Robertson of Oxford, PA, her six grandchildren and fourteen great grand-children. She was predeceased by her husband; Julian Kaminski, her daughter; Joanne LaBella, her brothers; Joseph Druzolowski, John Druzolowski, Edward Druzolowski, Stanley Druzolowski, and Vincent Druzolowski, her sisters; Helen Mogielnicki and Bernice Wojtukiewicz. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9:00AM till 10:00AM at St. Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Ave., Windsor CT, 06095. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM at St. Gertrude Church, burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Stefanie's memory may be made to St. Gertrude Church. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2019
