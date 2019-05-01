Home

Stella A. Charbonneau

Stella A. Charbonneau Obituary
Stella Agnes Charbonneau, 105, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at Windsor Rehabilitation in Windsor, CT on Friday, April 26, 2019. Stella was born on August 31, 1913 in Danielson, CT, a daughter of the late John Natorski and Pauline Goral.She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Charbonneau, since 1971. He was employed by Hartford Hospital as a salt free diet cook.Stella is survived by her daughter Joan Martin, grandchildren Kevin Pearl, Kimberly Vandervanter, Michael Martin, Timothy Martin, 11 great grandchildren, brother Ted Natorski, numerous nieces and nephews and her craft circle of friends.In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her daughters Barbara Anne Pearl and Geraldine Ambrose, granddaughter Karen Lessard, sisters Bernice Callahan, Sophie Herr and Mildred Murphy.Stella worked at Pratt & Whitney as an inspector and later she worked in the executive dining room for Szabo also at Pratt & Whitney. After retirement she began working at Brown Thompson's department store in the children's department and then as a waitress at the Town and County Social Club in Hartford. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, knitting, crocheting, shopping, going to the mall, cooking especially Polish food, she adored singer Daniel O'Donnell. Memorial donation can be made to Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Recreation Department, 581 Poquonock Ave., Windsor CT 06095. All are welcome to attend her funeral service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am. A Calling hour will be held prior, from 9:00AM-10:00AM, all at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
