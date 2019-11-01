Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher's worship site of Saint Edmund Campion Parish
538 Brewer Street
East Hartford, CT
Stella E. Kulagowski


1930 - 2019
Stella Elizabeth Kulagowski, age 89, of East Hartford, was brought home to Paradise on October 22, 2019. Born in Hartford in 1930 to Francis and Regina (Scabinska) Kulagowski, she was the youngest of their six children. Stella was blessed to assemble a group of friends whom she valued greatly, including those from her fifty years of service at the Connecticut State Police, her subsequent employment at Southern Auto Sales, Inc., and her membership at the Eastern CT Pomona Grange. She was a gifted crafts person, who delighted in the reaction of friends and charities when she gave them her hand-made items. Stella considered each day a blessing and was a true inspiration to everyone she encountered. During the last years of her life, Stella was especially grateful for the love and care provided to her by her family including Joanne Seitz, Minnie Seitz, and Charles Seitz, and for the kindness of the families of her dear friends, Helen Horan, Richard Horan, Frances Claudine, her sister Patricia DeCarlo, and daughters Michelle DeCarlo, Patricia DeCarlo and husband Bill Bayne, Debbie Massa, Mary DeCarlo and by her caregiver, Irene Phinney. Visitation will be held at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel at 30 Carter Street in East Hartford, CT on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 9:15 to 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Christopher's worship site of Saint Edmund Campion Parish at 538 Brewer Street in East Hartford. Burial will follow at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stella's memory to her favorite charities: The Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute of Connecticut Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 114 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105 or Conquer Cancer Foundation, PO Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
