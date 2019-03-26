With great sadness, our mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Stella was born on April 27, 1921 in Coupon, PA. She left for New York City when she was 15 years old and never returned to live in PA. She was a resident of Newington since 1963. Stella was a very good mother, but she was also a working mother. She was well known in the Hartford area as a friendly and experienced waitress at Tina's Diner, the RedCoach Grill, and the Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew, her parents, and 13 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind 3 children, Robert Kuzma and his wife Ruth of Newington, Diana Longchamps and husband Paul of Manchester, and Michael Kuzma and wife Mary Ellen of Woodbury. She also leaves her grandchildren David Kuzma, Sharon Hallock, Amy Beth Kuzma, Gregory Kuzma, Mark Longchamps, Matthew Longchamps, Katherine Kuzma, Michael Kuzma Jr., & Carolyn Kuzma, her great grandchildren, the light of her life, Benjamin, Elliot, Emily, Spencer, Owen, and Samuel. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to in her name would be appreciated.Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, at 10:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, with an 11:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Spirit. Rights of Committal will follow the Mass at West Meadow Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Stella's family, please visit us on line at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary