Remembering and honoring a beautiful, nurturing, smart, kind, principled, talented, and hardworking daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Eight years of a heartbreaking Alzheimer's battle, will never change who you were. You will remain in our hearts forever, Mom. We love you to pieces. Stella Styler, 94, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 64 years of the late Earl K. Styler, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with her loving and devoted son, daughter and son-in-law by her side. Born in Hartford on May 14, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Roman and Katherine (Korsh) Diakon. Stella graduated, with honors, from Hartford Public High School. She was an executive secretary at Colt Firearms, where she and Earl met. Devoted and loving working-in-the-home mom and primary caregiver to her mother, Katherine. Loyal and proud tax examiner supervisor at the Department of Revenue Services, State of CT. Stella was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield. An avid gardener, seamstress, weaver, and reader, Stella loved tending to her home, gardens and especially her two cats, Ebby and Alice. She enjoyed fond friendships with many neighbors on School Street in Hartford and on Two Stone Drive in Wethersfield, as well as many friendships from the Department of Revenue Services. Stella is survived by her beloved son, Kenneth Michael Styler of Newington; her loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen (Styler) Skopas and Edward of Hebron; cherished grandsons, Nathan and Noah Skopas and her devoted niece, Patricia (Prout) Tolliver. Along with her husband and parents, Stella was predeceased by her sisters/best friends, Helen Prout, Ann Amadeo, Eileen Diakon and Myrtle Diakon; and her beloved Diakon brothers, Nicholas, Michael and Roman. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Hill. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over these last eight years were a blessing to Stella and her family. A special thank you to Stella's special angel and nurse, Laverne.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday (March 9) at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Memorial donations in Stella's name may be made to the Andover, Hebron, Marlborough (AHM) Family and Youth Services, 25 Pendleton Drive, Hebron, CT 06248 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019