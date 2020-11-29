1/
Stephanie A. "Stevie" Cantwell
1944 - 2020
Stephanie A. "Stevie" (Lormore) Cantwell, 76, of Collinsville CT , wife of Richard Cantwell, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born August 27, 1944 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Arnold C. and Darlene R. (Tessier) Lormore and had lived in Collinsville for 40 years. She had attended Paier College of Art and was a Realtor with Prudential for many years. Stevie was a talented artist and Interior designer. She enjoyed gardening, long drives, antiquing, trips to the beach and was devoted to her pets. Stevie was a wonderful hostess and gourmet cook who loved entertaining and throwing dinner parties for her many friends. She was a determined, independent thinker, and free-spirited woman. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Brown and her husband Chris Brown of Cincinnati, OH, Kendra Hammond of Orleans , MA and Emily Morris and her husband Barton Morris of Brewster, MA; her brothers, James Lormore of Chico, CA and Cordin Lormore of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Michaela Brown, Ethan Brown, Audrey Brown, Liam Brown, Aidan Richards, Anabelle Morris, Jack Morris and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Stevie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. 

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
