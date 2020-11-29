Stephanie A. "Stevie" (Lormore) Cantwell, 76, of Collinsville CT , wife of Richard Cantwell, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born August 27, 1944 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Arnold C. and Darlene R. (Tessier) Lormore and had lived in Collinsville for 40 years. She had attended Paier College of Art and was a Realtor with Prudential for many years. Stevie was a talented artist and Interior designer. She enjoyed gardening, long drives, antiquing, trips to the beach and was devoted to her pets. Stevie was a wonderful hostess and gourmet cook who loved entertaining and throwing dinner parties for her many friends. She was a determined, independent thinker, and free-spirited woman. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her three daughters, Sarah Brown and her husband Chris Brown of Cincinnati, OH, Kendra Hammond of Orleans , MA and Emily Morris and her husband Barton Morris of Brewster, MA; her brothers, James Lormore of Chico, CA and Cordin Lormore of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Michaela Brown, Ethan Brown, Audrey Brown, Liam Brown, Aidan Richards, Anabelle Morris, Jack Morris and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
