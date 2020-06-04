Stephanie J. (Ray) Bergquist died peacefully May 29, 2020 following a battle with a rare illness. Stephanie was born in East Granby, CT on April 20, 1955, daughter of Betty Jean Ray (Rice) and the late John Antonio Ray. Stephanie was a loving mother of three children, Christopher, Zachary, and Jessica whom she was very proud of. Along with being a wonderful and devoted mother, Steph worked many years for the East Longmeadow Senior Center where she made a big impact on the community. She was a pillar of strength during difficult times, beating breast cancer twice and guiding the family after losing her husband of 30 years in 2013, Robert J. Bergquist, who she loved dearly. Being very active and competitive throughout her life, you would often find Steph on a golf course or the tennis court. Stephanie leaves behind her mother Betty Jean Ray of Granby CT, her son Christopher and his wife Catherine (Mitchell), son Zachary and his fiance Sarah Terlaga, daughter Jessica and her husband Trevor Romanzi, and two grandchildren Brooke and Declan, who she absolutely adored. Additionally, she leaves brothers Jim Ray, Dick Ray, Don Ray, Andrew Ray; sisters Charlotte Ray, Caroline (Ray) Dorian; brothers-in-law Pete Dorian and Jordan Carreira; sisters-in-law Margaret (York) Ray, Tina (Smith) Ray, Sue (Norton) Ray, Laura Dowalibi, many nieces and nephews, and her loving friend Ellen Cazzetta who was like a sister to her. Stephanie's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11th from 4-8 PM at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to The National Ataxia Foundation. To share condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.