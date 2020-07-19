Stephanie Cochefski

Stephanie (Czepiel) Cochefski, of Newington, died peacefully shortly after her 96th birthday on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Hartford to the late Peter and Katherine (Panek) Czepiel. She attended the Morse School of Business and obtained a position as a secretary at Whitlock Company with her father where her responsibilities included payroll and purchasing. Stephanie exhibited her love for books at a young age voraciously reading everything she could. Her dream job came true when she became a librarian at the Newington Public Library where she worked for 14 years until her retirement. Stephanie was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a member of its Ladies' Guild. Her strong faith carried her through even the most difficult of times as she prayed the rosary faithfully everyday. She was also involved in many community organizations such as the Cedar Mountain Garden Club. She enjoyed taking many trips with the Seniors but her favorite spot was always Cape Cod. Her hand work talents of needlepoint and crewel embroidery demonstrated her prolific artistry. Everyone called her Babcie and could rely on her for remembering everything in the past. She is survived by her loving children: Mary Patricia Bialaski and husband Brien, Peter Cochefski and wife Cathy and David Cochefski and wife Mary; her 9 adored grandchildren: Andrea Marie Dew and husband Michael, Dr. Eric Bialaski and wife Dr. Emily, Christine Marie McKenna and husband Paul Joseph IV, Sarah , Courtney O'Shea and husband Declan, Victoria and fiancé Trevor Kuketz, Gary Bartomioli, Lindsay and Emily Cochefski; her 9 cherished great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Emma, and Charles, Autumn, Charlotte, and Evelyn, Paul Joseph V, Connor and Rose. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and her five siblings Stephanie is predeceased by her soul mate John Cochefski, her beloved husband of 59 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. She will be laid to rest beside her husband immediately following the Mass in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net