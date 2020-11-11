Stephanie G. (Chorazy) Kalinowski, 97, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born to the late Stanley and Mary (Kania) Chorazy on February 23, 1923. She grew up in Windsor and often shared stories of life on the farm. She also spent part of her youth in Hartford. She graduated from Windsor High School, and in 1982 at the age of 59, she earned an Associate's Degree in General Studies from Manchester Community College. Stef was hard-working and dependable and spent the best years of her working career at Allen Manufacturing in Bloomfield and the UTC Research Center in East Hartford. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries in Europe and states in the U.S., and had a winter home in Florida for years. In her late years, Stef enjoyed line dancing, bridge, water aerobics, and exercise classes. She was an artistic animal lover who always had at least one cat. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. She is survived by her son, William Miller of South Windsor, stepdaughters Lois Sullivan and Joanne Balaschak of Meriden and Joanne Eilers of East Hartford; grandchildren, Rachel Nadolny-Sipes and her husband Tayler of Berlin; Philippe Miller and wife Laura and great grandson Brysen of East Hartford; Marley Green of Meriden; Erin Green, Kevin Sullivan and great granddaughter Abigail Mullison; godson, John Woodcock III of West Hartford; her brother-in-law, John Woodcock II of South Windsor; many nieces and nephews and their families, and her close friend Mary Wendus of Columbia. She was predeceased by her first husband William Miller and second husband, Stanley Kalinowski; her daughter, Diana Steinway; her sister, Helen Woodcock who was also her best friend, and her brothers, William Chorazy and Louis Horazy. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and Mass. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com