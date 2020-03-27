|
Stephanie Hendewich, 89, of West Hartford died peacefully at home on March 21, 2020. She was born March 17, 1931 in Bucharest Romania and went on to lead a full life as a wife, mother, career woman and talented homemaker. Stephanie immigrated to the United States with her husband and then very young son, Edmond, in 1965. Her son Gerald was born in the US in 1970. An accountant by trade in Romania, Stephanie went on to work for The Hartford Insurance Company until her retirement. Stephanie was a vivacious and joyful person. Her smile and exuberance would light up a room when she entered it. She had an amazing amount of energy and could be described as unstoppable. She found the time to raise two boys, keep an impeccable home and garden, bake for the church and hold down a full-time job. She could usually be found in her kitchen cooking and baking up a storm while smiling and fussing over every detail. She loved to entertain and never missed an opportunity to honor every birthday, anniversary, holiday or opportunity to celebrate. As a skilled gourmet cook and talented baker, she was famous for her elaborate multi-course dinner parties. Her greatest joy was to have her friends and loved ones at her table where she would regale them with her amazing culinary creations. Stephanie adored her sons and took great pride in raising them and insisting that they learn the rituals and formalities of good manners and having an education. Her most recent pride and joy was her grandson Alex. Even as she lost the ability to recognize people, she would often hold a framed photo of her grandson while pointing and smiling with joy. Stephanie's faith was always at the center of her life and she believed in the power of prayer. As an Orthodox Christian, she attended the All Saints Orthodox Church until her decline as result of dementia prevented her from participating. When she was well, she enjoyed baking for church activities. Her faith sustained her during very difficult times, she survived significant health challenges of her own including breast cancer twice. She stood by her husband through his cancer treatment as well. As a believer and eternal optimist, she never lost hope and remained upbeat and positive even as the ravages of dementia clouded her final days. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Hendewich with whom she enjoyed 57 happy years until his passing in April of 2017. She is survived by her two sons, Edmond and Gerald, her grandson Alex, and her daughters-in-law Terry and Lydia. A private burial service was held for the immediate family at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020