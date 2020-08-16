1/1
Stephanie Mary Johnson
Stephanie Mary Derlycia Johnson, long-time resident of Canton, died on Thursday, August 13, at the age of 95. She leaves behind her daughter Margaret, son David, and two grandsons, David and Erik. She was predeceased by her husband Lennart in 2001 and younger brother William in 2003. Stephanie graduated from Hillyer College in 1945 as a medical secretary and worked many years at CIGNA in the Medical Department. She and Lennart met when both worked at Ward Technical College, now part of the University of Hartford. They married in 1954. Stephanie enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, ornithology, needlecrafts, and cooking. Among her specialties were blintzes, banana bread, golubtsi (stuffed cabbage), and her famous chocolate chip cookies. Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, August 21st, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. Masks are required for the service. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the funeral home. Please visit Stephanie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
