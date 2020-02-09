Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Schlude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie R. Schlude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie R. Schlude Obituary
Stephanie R. Schlude passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 while residing at Meadowbrook of Granby at 101 years of life. Stephanie was the daughter of Adam Rittlinger and Mary Nagy of Broad Brook. She had four brothers, four sisters and was educated in the local Broad Brook school system until entering high school. She attended Rockville High School where she met her future husband, Wesley Schlude of Ellington, at their senior prom. After dating a few years, Stephanie married Wesley and became a member of the Ellington Congregational Church. Residing in Ellington with her husband on their "Mapleway" farm, she served on the church's Flower Committee, and donated her time to many community and church activities. Stephanie was a member of the Ellington Grange, (secretary 40 years), the Better Age Club & Choral Group, Friendship Club and a Cub Scout den mother. Stephanie had two sons, Robert Schlude who lives with his wife Christine in Moultonboro, NH and Leonard Schlude who lives with his wife Cathy in Bloomfield, CT. Stephanie was predeceased by Wesley, her husband of 74 years, and by her brothers, Stephen, Joe, Adam, Francis and sisters, Marie, Betty, Alice and Ann. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, Maryann DeCarli, and Glen Schlude, with one great granddaughter, Jennah Schlude, residing in Ellington. Special thanks goes to the professional and caring staff at Meadowbrook of Granby, and the Masonicare hospice staff. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 3:30-5:30 pm at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Ellington Historical Society, PO Box 73, Ellington, CT 06029 or the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Corp. PO Box 71, Ellington, CT 06029. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -