Stephen A. Botticello, 64, of Rocky Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was the treasured husband of Susan (Maher) Botticello for 36 years. Born and raised in Newington, son of the late Anthony and Anita (Hogan) Botticello, he became a loved member of the Rocky Hill community upon settling there 27 years ago and coaching his two sons through Little League. Stephen graduated from UConn with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and was employed by CT Transit for 40 years prior to his retirement in 2017. He was an avid golfer and was always vying for the title of most yearly rounds at the Wethersfield Country Club. He enjoyed reading on the beach, doing crossword puzzles, playing guitar, skiing with loved ones, planning vacations with the family (including countless trips to Disney), cheering on the Huskies and Red Sox, and waiting for the Whalers' triumphant return to Hartford. Along with his wife, he leaves his two sons, Jeffrey and Peter Botticello, his four siblings, Catherine Kristof, Susan Burke, Anthony "Skip" Botticello and his wife Mary, Jeanne Leppicello and her husband Mitch, many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his loyal dog Mia. To all who knew him, he was a steady presence who always knew the right thing to do, or when to just lend a helping hand. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Van Tasel, and his brothers-in-law Edward Burke and Brian Van Tasel. Due to social gathering restrictions, all services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. The family hopes to hold a larger celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Mastocytosis Society at tmsforacure.org/donate-to-tms
