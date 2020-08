Stephen B. Henderson, age 71 born November 20, 1948 of Kodak, TN formerly of Hartford, CT, passed away on August 21, 2020. Stephen was a member of the American Legion Post 104. He loved his family, bowling and crossword puzzles and was adored by everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his loving Wife, Phyllis Henderson; sons, Stephen Henderson ll and Joshua Henderson; brother, Kenneth Henderson; and parents, Albert and Bertha Henderson. He is survived by his significant other, Beverly Hill; sons, Jaimie Henderson, Stephen Watson and Kris Fenn, Keith Watson, Tom and Anna Chu, Justin and Sunny Brandt; Daughters, Stesha and Tony Lux, Sheri and Oscar Rodriguez, Karie Anne Watson, Shawna Audibert; Grandchildren and great grandchildren, Danielle Fix, Kenneth Lebel Jr., Melissa Honan, Rhianna Glennon, Angelica Watson, Kira Watson, Ryker Watson, Dominic Lux, Cameron Lux, Timothy Haley, Jeffrey Haley, Daniel Millemoth, Oliver Honan and Ada Honan; sisters, Donna and Joel Trebert, Wanda and Rich Blanchett, Linda and John Sward; and special friends, Larry and Janice Graham.



