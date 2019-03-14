Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Pericolosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Pericolosi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen C. Pericolosi Obituary
Stephen C. Pericolosi, 72, of Simsbury, passed away peacefully following a long illness. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Eleanor (Brighenti) and Frank L. Pericolosi and was a graduated from Hall High School, West Hartford. He had been employed by Gene's Provisions of Hartford, prior to his retirement. Stephen enjoyed regaling with family and friends, recounting many happy memories at the cottage in Clinton and his travels.He is survived by his brothers, Leonard F. Pericolosi and his wife, Bette of West Hartford, Frank L. Pericolosi and his wife, Ann of Granby and Charles A. Pericolosi of CA; his devoted goddaughter, Kristen Baran of Glastonbury; his godson, Gino Pericolosi and his best friend Robert Schermerhorn; numerous nieces, nephews; a grandniece and three grandnephews.Stephen was predeceased by four sisters, Jean Pericolosi, Linda Pericolosi, Elizabeth A. Sidrane and Mary L. Sicard.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Saint Joseph Residence, 1365 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082.Funeral Service will be Saturday, 10:00 am at St. Peter Claver Church, West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now