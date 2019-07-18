Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cudworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Cudworth


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Cudworth Obituary
Stephen W. Cudworth, 77, of Canton, husband of Joan "Bonnie" (Dodge) Cudworth, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. He was born June 8, 1942 in Hartford, son of the late A. Wallace and Margrete (Ferguson) Cudworth and had lived in West Hartford prior to moving to Canton 54 years ago. Stephen served in the National Guard. Mr. Cudworth was a Canton Police Officer for 29 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He was a friend of Bill W. Besides his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his children, Barbara and Patrick Cudworth; his brother Bruce Cudworth and his wife Karen, and their children Emily and Allison. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher, a daughter Stephanie and his brother Jeff. Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike, Canton, Sunday, July 21st from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM closing with a memorial service at 3:00 PM. Burial will be private. Please visit Stephen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now