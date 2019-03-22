Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map
Stephen Dawson King Obituary
Stephen Dawson King, 67, of Tolland, beloved husband of Sheila (O'Connell) King, died peacefully after a brief illness at Manchester Memorial Hospital. His family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10am – 12 Noon at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., (Rt. 83) Vernon; a memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Stephen's memory to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., Ste. N, East Hartford, CT 06118. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
