Stephen J. Galli, 72, of Newington, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Bloom) Galli for 38 years. Born in Hartford, son of the late Edward and Maude (Marchionda) Galli, he was raised in West Hartford, and lived in New Britain before settling in Newington many years ago. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and their Men's Club. He retired from the Town of West Hartford after 29 years of employment. Stephen was a former member of the Elks Club in Hartford and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #3884 in Newington. He enjoyed woodworking, drawing and reading. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed collecting antique model trains. He also liked visiting the CT wine trails. Along with his wife, he leaves his five siblings, Suzanne Kolaczenko and her husband Tony of Newington, Pamela DeBonee and her husband Anthony of West Hartford, Mark Galli of Windsor, Cindy Solomson and her husband Michael of Simsbury, and Lisa Poland and her husband Jim of New Britain. He also leaves his mother-in-law, Annette Bloom, brother-in-law Ralph Bloom and his wife Maureen, all of Newington, brother-in-law Edward Bloom and his wife Kathy of Windsor Locks, and sister-in-law, Dawn Bloom of East Hampton. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sharon Wojcik and Edward Galli, his father-in-law, Edward B. Bloom, and his three brothers-in-law, Kevin, Tom and Timothy Bloom. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 17th, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. For information on the calling hours, please contact Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. 860-666-0600. Burial will be private. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.