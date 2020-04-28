|
Stephen J. Rich Sr. 77 of Griswold passed away of Monday, April 20, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Brassley) Rich for 52 years in September. He was born on April 14, 1943 in New Britain the son of the late Louis and Carmella (DeAngelo) Rich. Attending schools in Southington and New Britain. He was employed as a crane operator at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton for 32 years. Upon his retirement he was awarded several certificates of recognition for his dedicated service and outstanding performance. Stephen was an avid car enthusiast, he was an ace mechanic and collected die cast models of cranes and construction equipment. In addition to his wife Barbara he leaves his loving children Debra Fitting and husband Thomas of Niantic, Stephen J. Rich Jr. and wife Cheryl of Las Vegas, NV and Robert Rich and wife Sandra Griswold, his cherished grandchildren Sarah Rich, Karen Rich, Ethan Fitting and Roman Rich. He also leaves his sister Lois White and husband Cliff of Kensington, his brother Neil Rich and wife Melissa of Wethersfield, his stepmother Antoinette Rich of Wethersfield, a brother-in-law James Sorensen and a sister-in-law Patricia Rich and brother-in-law Raymond and wife Linda Brassley and several nieces and nephews as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Irene Sorensen and brothers Louis Rich Jr. and Robert Rich. Due to Corona Pandemic Funeral services and burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020