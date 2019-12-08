Hartford Courant Obituaries
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Stephen J. Yourous Jr.

Stephen J. Yourous Jr. Obituary
Stephen J. Yourous Jr., 74, of East Granby, CT passed away December 4, 2019. He was a dairy farmer most of his life, initially working on the family farm for his grandfather as a teenager. Ultimately, he owned and operated the milk production farm for decades. Upon his retirement, assisted by his wife, Rochelle, they transitioned from a dairy to a hay business. With the help of his best friend, Kevin Constable, they continued hay farming, making Austin Brook Farm one of few remaining producing farms in the area. A family graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. His family will receive family and friends on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Street, Granby, CT 06035. To leave an online condolence, please visit carmonfuneralhome. com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
