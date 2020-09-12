Stephen Joseph Misovich, age 57, beloved husband of Kelly (Hooper) Misovich and beloved father of Lara Mary Misovich, died on September 6, 2020 at the Hartford Hospital after a long illness. Steve was born in Willimantic, CT, on September 8, 1962, the son of Stephen G. and Marjorie (Mitchell) Misovich. He lived in Storrs, CT until the age of 6 when his family moved to North Stonington. Steve grew up in North Stonington, attended local schools, and graduated in 1980 from Wheeler High School. He went to the University of Connecticut, attaining his BA in sociology and anthropology in 1985, and his MA and PhD in social psychology in 1995. His doctoral thesis was a study of attitudes in college students toward the transmission of AIDS, which was a vital health problem at the time, and how to change health practices among that age group. Shortly after obtaining his doctorate, Steve was hired by the University of Hartford as a Professor of Psychology. Steve was a well-liked professor, very empathetic toward his students, and was selected by them as Adviser of the Year in 2019. At the time of his death, Steve was starting a year-long sabbatical leave from the University of Hartford, during which he intended to study attitudes toward Covid and the Covid epidemic in hopes of encouraging co-operation with recommended public health practices. The University is establishing a scholarship in Steve's name for a student going into the field of Psychology. Steve is survived by his wife Kelly (Hooper) Misovich and his daughter Lara Mary Misovich, his mother Marjorie Misovich, his sister Karen Bobonich and her husband Chris, in-laws Cheryl Eastman, Richard Hunyadi, Robert Hooper, aunts and uncles Peg and Bill Klungle, MaryJean Mitchell and Michael Askenazer, Evelyn Perkins, cousins Tom and Carla Clark, Nikki, Matt, Megan, Katie and Danny Cushman, Jennie Pirelli, Charles and Phyllis Babek, Geraldine Dawson, Jim and Tencia Babek, Beth, Olivia, Melanie and Matt Coleman, Rosemarie and Joe Clifford, and many friends. He was predeceased by his father Stephen G. Misovich, uncles Joseph E. Misovich, Tom Perkins, and Michael Dawson and cousin Brian Dawson. Calling hours and funeral are respectfully omitted. There will be a graveside service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Hebron, CT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2PM and a celebration of Steve's life next spring. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd, Quaker Hill, CT 06375 or the charity of the donor's choice
. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI will be assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com