Stephen L. Dalkowski, 80, of New Britain, CT passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Steve was born on June 3, 1939 and was the son of Stephen and Adele (Zaleski) Dalkowski. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1957 and on the night of his graduation signed a major league baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Steve played in the Orioles minor league system from 1957-66. He returned to New Britain in 1994 and resided at Walnut Hill Convalescent Home and Grandview Rehab. Steve is survived by his sister, Patricia Cain of Middletown, CT, his nephew Daniel Lee and wife Theresa Lee and his great niece Amanda Lee of Berlin, CT, his nephew David Lee of Hartford, CT and great nephew Nicholas Lee of Cromwell, CT and many cousins. Steve was predeceased by his great nephew Ryan Lee. The family would like to thank the magnificent staff at Grandview for the care given to Steve throughout the years. From the administrative team to the clinical staff, they are all truly angels. We cannot thank you enough! We would also like express our appreciation to the staff of the Hospital of Central Connecticut (N5) for the excellent care that they provided to Steve. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Service of comfort provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to the Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation, 103 Peter Parley Row, Berlin, CT 06037. To extend condolences to the Dalkowski family or to share a memory of Stephen, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020