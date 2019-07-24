It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Stephen Rosenfield, age 68, of Bloomfield, CT, on July 21, 2019, following a courageous 9-month battle with cancer. Stephen was born on August 25, 1950 in Hartford, CT to the late Robert and Roslyne (Eisenberg) Rosenfield. A 1969 graduate of Conard High School, Steve earned his B.S. in Mathematics at the University of Connecticut. He went on to earn his M.S. in Accounting from the University of Hartford. In 1976, Steve began his 27-year tenure as an accountant for the UConn Health Center. During this time, he served as an active union member for University Health Professionals Local 3837 and was an elected Vice President. Following his retirement, Steve enjoyed spending additional time with his children, while working 14 years as a bookkeeper and tax preparer for the Cowen Tax Advisory Group. In June of 1986, Steve married the love of his life, Cheryl (Oberman) Rosenfield. Over the course of their 33-year marriage, they raised two remarkable children, vacationed at Cape Cod every September, took walks in their neighborhood, and following in the footsteps of Steve's late parents, frequented Panera Bread. Steve was a selfless man who consistently put other people's needs ahead of his own. Steve wore many hats: financial advisor to his family, protector, food sampler, and study partner for his children. Steve was a high-level thinker who sought creative solutions to problems that others might have considered insurmountable. As an avid ping pong player, tennis player, and walking enthusiast, Steve was always active. Steve is blessed to be survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl, and their children, Andrea Rosenfield Short (Tyler) of Bloomfield, CT, and Eric Rosenfield of Boston, MA. He leaves behind three brothers: Samuel Rosenfield (Ruth) of Avon, CT and Phoenix, AZ, Matthew Rosenfield of West Hartford, CT and David Rosenfield of Avon, CT in addition to several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. The Rosenfield family wishes to express sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses on the oncology unit at the UConn Health Center. They are also exceedingly grateful to the nursing staff and caregivers at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, as well as Masonicare Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave, Hartford. Interment will follow at Hartford Mutual Society Memorial Park, 74 Wolcott Rd, East Granby, CT. After interment, the family welcomes friends and relatives to the Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Ave, West Hartford, CT where they will sit shiva from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cut out Cancer at cutoutcancerct.org, or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation at fidelco.org. For more information, visit online: weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019